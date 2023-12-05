Hailey Bieber Shares Intimate Mirror Selfie in Lacy Lingerie

Hailey Bieber, known for her stunning selfies and fashion-forward style, recently delighted her fans sharing an intimate mirror selfie on Instagram. The model, who is admired for her flawless beauty and impeccable fashion sense, posed in a dressing room wearing a matching lingerie set.

In the photo, Bieber can be seen surrounded off-duty separates hanging in the background. However, all eyes were drawn to her choice of clothing, or rather, lack thereof. She opted for a lacy push-up bra with dainty embellishments and silky straps, paired with a barely-there G-string thong adorned with the same lace topper.

But it wasn’t just the lingerie that stole the show. Bieber’s beauty look was equally captivating. Her signature “cinnamon cookie butter bob” was styled in effortless curls, cascading to one side in an alluring manner. She deviated from her usual minimal makeup and opted for subtle black winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks, and mauve matte lips, adding a touch of drama to her overall look.

This mirror selfie is not the first time that Bieber has shared her love for lingerie on social media. In a previous post, she unveiled her participation in the Victoria’s Secret holiday campaign. The campaign showcased Bieber in a variety of festive and NSFW ensembles. One particular shot captured her in a red and green-themed one-piece featuring mesh embroidery, silky criss-cross details, and bows on the hips, highlighting her flirtatious and spicy take on holiday-ready lingerie.

Hailey Bieber never fails to impress her followers with her fashion choices, and this mirror selfie in lacy lingerie is no exception. Her confident and alluring style continues to inspire and captivate fans around the world.