Hairstylist Bryce Scarlett Becomes Drybar’s New Ambassador

Celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett has been announced as the new ambassador for popular haircare brand Drybar. Scarlett, whose clientele includes Hailey Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Margot Robbie, Brie Larson, and Kaia Gerber, will work alongside Drybar to promote their range of products and help customers achieve the perfect blowout.

Drybar, known for its best-selling haircare items like the Detox Dry Shampoo and Triple Sec Finishing Spray, offers a range of vegan and cruelty-free products. The brand prides itself on using high-quality ingredients and avoiding potential irritants or harmful chemicals.

Scarlett reveals his favorite trick for achieving a full, yet soft blowout: combining the Detox Dry Shampoo with the Triple Sec 3-in-1 Finishing Spray. He emphasizes that Drybar has products suitable for every hair type and style, and he is excited to help people discover the right products for them and teach them how to achieve their best blowout.

In addition to his work with Drybar, Scarlett has styled the hair of numerous celebrities for events and press tours. He regularly collaborates with other industry professionals like makeup artists, stylists, and manicurists to create stunning looks.

To celebrate Scarlett’s appointment as ambassador, Drybar is offering special deals on some of their best-selling products. Customers can shop for dry shampoos, finishing sprays, and gift sets at discounted prices.

With the addition of Bryce Scarlett as their ambassador, Drybar continues to solidify its reputation as a go-to brand for achieving salon-quality hair at home.