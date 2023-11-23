Hailey Bieber Rocks “Nutcracker” Makeup for Birthday Glam

Hailey Bieber, known for her trend-setting makeup looks, took to TikTok to showcase her latest birthday glam. The model and entrepreneur gave fans a glimpse into her ballet-inspired “Nutcracker” makeup routine ahead of her 27th birthday.

Borrowing her husband Justin Bieber’s pink Erl puffer jacket, which he wore in the “Peaches” music video, Hailey matched her makeup to her outfit. The “Sugar Plum Fairy” look featured a heavy application of pink blush on her cheeks and creamy pink eyeshadow. She shared the step-by-step process on TikTok, revealing that she also added gloss to her eyelids and extra shimmer for a touch of sparkle.

Hailey’s TikTok followers were quick to embrace the peachy trend, with many commenting on its sweet and feminine appeal. One fan praised how the look was both sweet and flawlessly blended, while another referred to Hailey as a ribbon ballet queen. Despite some playful comments about her makeup style, followers couldn’t resist devouring her looks every time.

This is not the first time Hailey has started a beauty trend. In the summer, she went through a “strawberry girl” phase, coinciding with the release of Rhode’s latest product. Additionally, her “glazed donut” nails gained significant attention in 2022.

In recent Instagram photos, Hailey stunned in a vintage maroon gown from Mugler’s autumn/winter ’98-’99 collection. The strapless dress featured a scalloped top, reminiscent of devil’s horns. With her birthday week kicking off early, Hailey is certainly making a statement with her fashion and beauty choices.

Happy birthday, Hailey! May your special day be as glamorous and trend-setting as ever.

