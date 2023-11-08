Hailey Bieber Stuns in Victoria’s Secret Holiday Collection

Hailey Bieber, the renowned model and fashion icon, has once again captivated audiences with her latest campaign for Victoria’s Secret. The 26-year-old beauty showcased a range of alluring lace lingerie looks that left fans in awe.

In one standout outfit, Hailey Bieber confidently flaunted her figure in a stunning blue lace lingerie set, featuring the Body Victoria Lace Waist Hiphugger Panty and the matching Body Victoria Lightly Lined Smooth Demi Bra. The ensemble accentuated her curves and highlighted her toned abs, while she added an oversized Victoria’s Secret Flannel Long Pajama top for a touch of coziness.

Another enchanting look featured Hailey in a sheer red lace bralette, delicately tied around her waist with satin strings. She paired it with low-rise panties and completed the ensemble with stylish red satin bow heels. Diamond earrings added a touch of glamour to the overall look.

Hailey Bieber’s allure continued with a nude satin slip dress, adorned with golden lace cups that revealed a generous amount of cleavage. The sleeveless nightgown elegantly showcased her toned figure, complemented gold mesh pointed-toe pumps that added a touch of sparkle.

The final look of the campaign showcased Hailey in a plunging V-neck red bralette, paired with high-waisted red and black flannel pajama pants. Keeping comfort in mind, she matched the ensemble with cozy socks and draped the matching pajama top over her shoulders.

In the caption of her post, Hailey expressed her excitement for the holiday season, stating “The Holiday season is upon us 🥰🎄 @victoriassecret #VSCelebrates.”

