Hailey Bieber Shares Morning Routine Amid Rumors of Relationship Troubles

Hailey Bieber, model and wife of Justin Bieber, posted a new video on TikTok showcasing her morning routine. The video comes amidst rumors of marriage troubles between the couple. In the clip, Hailey can be seen getting ready for the day, wearing an oversized red sweater and minimal makeup. She takes viewers through her skincare routine, brushes her teeth, and sets her hair with hairspray. She then changes location, sitting outside in a gray sweater and sipping from a mug.

Throughout the video, Hailey shares cryptic lyrics from the song “Crimson and Clover” The Shacks, singing, “Ah, well I don’t hardly know her. But I think I could love her. Crimson and clover.” This choice of music and lyrics has left some of her followers speculating about the meaning behind the post.

While some fans offered words of encouragement and support in the comment section, an insider close to Hailey and Justin suggests that their relationship is on shaky ground. According to the source, Justin often acts like a needy kid and Hailey constantly has to apologize for him and try to get him to act more maturely. The insider also claims that Hailey is tired of Justin’s “immature behavior” and that their marriage is based on his needy tendencies.

It’s worth noting that the couple has faced drama and scrutiny since the beginning of their relationship. Hailey has consistently faced comparisons to Justin’s ex, Selena Gomez. However, she has been vocal about not being involved with Justin when he was in a relationship with anyone else.

While fans of the couple hope for the best, these rumors of relationship troubles have caused speculation about the future of Hailey and Justin’s marriage.

Sources:

– Radar

– National Enquirer