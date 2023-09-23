Hailey Bieber’s rise to prominence in the smoothie-making world began with her collaboration with Erewhon, an organic supermarket in Los Angeles. Erewhon boasts a full-blown smoothie bar that features a menu of different smoothie options, including Bieber’s Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie.

Originally introduced as a limited-time menu offering in 2022, the Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie quickly gained viral fame on social media. Its popularity soared, leading Erewhon to make it a permanent fixture on their menu. Hailey Bieber, also known as the queen of smoothies, had officially arrived.

Priced at $18, the Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie’s cost may raise some eyebrows. However, its high-quality and exceptional ingredients justify the price. The smoothie is packed with unique elements such as vanilla collagen, sea moss, and hyaluronic acid. Additionally, it features a variety of fruits like strawberries, avocado, banana, and dates. The almond milk used in the smoothie is Malk almond milk, which distinguishes itself from other brands its simple composition of water, almonds, and salt. This attention to detail regarding ingredient selection showcases Bieber’s commitment to the highest standards when it comes to creating her smoothies.

From her TikTok protein smoothie to the signature Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie, Hailey Bieber’s smoothie creations have garnered widespread recognition. With her discerning taste and dedication to using top-tier ingredients, it’s no wonder that she has become a celebrated figure in the world of smoothie-making.

Definitions:

1. Erewhon: An organic supermarket chain with multiple locations in Los Angeles.

2. Collagen: A protein that provides structural support and elasticity to the skin and other connective tissues.

3. Sea moss: Also known as Irish moss, it is a type of red algae that is often used as a thickening agent in food and has potential health benefits.

4. Hyaluronic acid: A substance naturally found in the body that helps retain moisture, promoting hydrated and plump skin.

5. Malk almond milk: A brand of almond milk known for its simple and clean ingredients, without added oils or gums.

