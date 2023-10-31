The Power of Social Media: How a Video on TikTok Saved a Struggling Guelph Gas Station

Global Gas Station, located at 390 York Rd. in Guelph, was facing a bleak future due to the ongoing York Road reconstruction project, which resulted in a significant drop in revenue. The owner, Vino Sutha, feared that they might have to shut down the business as the reconstruction took its toll. However, a last-ditch effort to save the gas station through the power of social media turned their fortunes around.

In a desperate move, Sutha posted a heartfelt video on TikTok, outlining the dire situation faced their “family business on the verge of losing everything.” Little did he know that this seemingly small act would have a tremendous impact. The video quickly went viral, surpassing all expectations as it garnered over 287,000 views and 9,000 comments.

The viral TikTok post became a beacon of hope for Global Gas Station. As word spread, an influx of customers flooded the gas station, with approximately 300 to 400 people visiting in just a few days after seeing the video on social media platforms. Some even traveled long distances, demonstrating the incredible influence of online communities.

Sutha expressed his awe at the power of social media, stating, “Crazy to see that social media can do that. On Saturday morning, someone drove down like an hour just because they wanted to see us.” The unexpected surge in customers is seen as a lifeline for the gas station, providing the necessary momentum to sustain their business until the road construction project is completed.

The York Road reconstruction project, which began in 2017, aims to enhance underground utilities, including watermains and sewers, while improving accessibility for pedestrians, cyclists, drivers, and public transit users. Christine Chapman, Guelph’s manager of economic development, emphasized the city’s support for affected businesses, stating, “We understand construction is disruptive, however, the city has implemented several tactics to support businesses in the area.”

Global Gas Station’s success story serves as a testament to the positive impact of social media in aiding struggling businesses. It highlights the significance of online communities and their ability to rally around a cause, offering much-needed support during times of hardship.

FAQs

1. How did social media save the gas station?

Social media, particularly a viral video on TikTok, drew attention to the gas station’s plight, resulting in a surge of customers visiting the location and supporting the business.

2. What was the impact of the video on TikTok?

The video received over 287,000 views and 9,000 comments, creating widespread awareness and generating significant foot traffic for the gas station.

3. How long will the road construction project last?

The current phase of the York Road reconstruction project, which began in spring 2024, is expected to be completed fall 2024. However, the overall project will continue until winter 2026, with subsequent phases planned for the future.

4. What measures has the city taken to support businesses during the construction?

The city of Guelph has implemented various tactics, including a Detour to the Ward social media campaign and leveraging social media platforms to promote affected businesses, such as a dedicated blog post and videos featuring tourism establishments like Global Gas Station.