An Unforgettable Celebration: Vogue Arabia Presents Hai Vogue in Jeddah

Vogue Arabia is set to make a grand entrance into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with Hai Vogue, a two-day block party that promises to be an extraordinary celebration of fashion, culture, and entertainment. Taking place in the heart of Jeddah’s historic neighborhood, Al Balad, this event will showcase a unique blend of international and local talent, giving attendees an experience like no other.

Al Balad, known for its mesmerizing architecture and vibrant spirit, holds a special place in the hearts of those living in Saudi Arabia. With colorful buildings that date back to the 19th century and a rich history as a major port for trade, it is no wonder that this picturesque location has been chosen as the venue for Vogue Arabia’s block party.

Hai Vogue will kick off on the evening of February 8, 2024, with a grand opening ceremony that includes the live reveal of Vogue Arabia’s February 2024 cover. The festivities will continue into February 9, with both days of the festival offering non-stop entertainment until the late hours of the night.

Guests can expect a diverse lineup of live musical performances both local and international artists, fashion and beauty pop-ups featuring selected brands, and a wide range of delectable food experiences. The festival will also feature interactive installations renowned international brands, allowing visitors to connect with each label in a playful and immersive way. In addition, there will be captivating talks Arab designers, live graffiti art, poetry readings, and much more.

Some highlights from the festival schedule include a recital session with Saudi author and spoken word artist Amal Alharbi, a talk on creativity and fashion in the Kingdom three Saudi designers, and an awe-inspiring performance former Vogue Arabia cover star, Saudi singer, and songwriter TamTam. Furthermore, Hai Vogue will be the venue for the Saudi premiere of Season 2, Episode 1 of the highly anticipated Netflix series Al Rawabi School for Girls.

As the event approaches, tickets will be available for purchase online. Whether you opt for a one-day general access ticket or a VIP pass, Hai Vogue promises to be an unforgettable celebration that brings together the best of Saudi and international talent in a way that only Vogue can. So get ready to immerse yourself in a world of fashion, art, music, and culture at Hai Vogue in Jeddah.