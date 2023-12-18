Title: Hafnia’s Efforts for a Sustainable and Inclusive Maritime Industry

Summary: Advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and prioritizing sustainability are key initiatives being taken Hafnia, a leading tanker company, to shape the future of the maritime industry. By promoting comprehensive maternity benefits, enhancing on-board supplies for female seafarers, and raising awareness about diverse career opportunities, Hafnia is paving the way for a more inclusive workforce. Additionally, the company is actively investing in technologies and projects to reduce carbon emissions and explore clean energy alternatives. While Hafnia acknowledges the progress made in managing human factors, they emphasize the need for continuous improvement in training, technology adoption, mental health support, and safety culture to ensure a resilient and efficient maritime workforce. Creating the right mindset, engaging people, and reinforcing the right behavior are seen as essential for strengthening safety culture onboard tanker ships.

Hafnia is spearheading efforts towards a sustainable and inclusive future for the maritime industry. Recognizing the importance of diversity and the need to address climate change, the company is taking significant steps to reshape the industry.

To support women pursuing careers at sea, Hafnia is committed to providing comprehensive maternity benefits and improving on-board supplies tailored for female seafarers. They have initiated projects like the Hafnia Culture Lab, where vessels are crewed with at least 50% women to understand their unique needs and attract more women to the maritime profession.

In line with the global drive to combat climate change, Hafnia is actively working towards reducing carbon emissions. The company has invested in dual-fuel LNG and methanol vessels to optimize their fleet’s performance and minimize environmental impact. They are also involved in the Clean Hydrogen Works (CHW) project, which aims to produce clean hydrogen ammonia and capture up to 98% of CO2 emissions.

While the maritime industry has made progress in managing human factors, Hafnia believes continuous efforts are necessary. They prioritize training and education, adapting their methods to include on-the-job learning and interactive-based learning. Technology transformation is also a focus, with the integration of advanced technologies like automation and artificial intelligence.

Hafnia places great importance on the health and well-being of their workforce. They offer comprehensive physical, social, and mental health programs for seafarers, including access to counseling and wellness programs.

Strengthening safety culture onboard tanker ships requires leadership, communication, training, empowerment, recognition, and continuous improvement. Hafnia understands the vital role of senior officers in shaping the culture aboard vessels, emphasizing the need for effective communication and practices to address human factor-related concerns without fear of retribution.

In conclusion, Hafnia’s dedication to advancing DEI and sustainability in the maritime industry sets a commendable example. By prioritizing diversity, implementing green initiatives, and fostering a culture of safety, Hafnia is paving the way for a more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable future for the maritime industry.