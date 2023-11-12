Exciting News: Hades Coming to Netflix for iOS Users in 2024!

Supergiant Games’ critically acclaimed rogue-like, Hades, is set to make its way to Apple devices through Netflix in 2024. This expansion will allow iOS users to experience the captivating journey of escaping the Underworld of Greek mythology. What sets this release apart is that, just like other Netflix games, Hades will be completely ad-free, without any additional fees or in-app purchases. Players can indulge in the game’s immersive world without any interruptions, making it a unique offering in the mobile gaming landscape.

The inclusion of Hades to the Netflix gaming library demonstrates the platform’s commitment to delivering diverse and high-quality gaming experiences to its subscribers. With Hades joining the ranks of other popular titles like Dead Cells, Tomb Raider Reloaded, and OXENFREE, Netflix is expanding its gaming catalog and catering to a wider range of player preferences.

Hades has garnered widespread acclaim since its release, and it even earned the prestigious Game of the Year award from IGN in 2020. It masterfully blends various genres, providing players with satisfying combat mechanics and the excitement of discovering powerful boons and upgrades. What truly sets Hades apart is its innovative narrative design, which weaves player choice, failed runs, and meaningful relationships into a captivating storytelling experience tailored to each individual’s playthrough.

The arrival of Hades on iOS is not only great news for gamers; it also bodes well for Supergiant Games. The studio is currently working on Hades 2, which is scheduled for Early Access release in Spring 2024. With more players discovering the original Hades through Netflix, the anticipation for its sequel is sure to reach new heights.

So mark your calendars for 2024, iOS users! Prepare to venture into the depths of the Underworld and experience the enthralling world of Hades, now accessible through Netflix. Get ready to defy the gods, forge your own path, and escape the clutches of the Underworld in this outstanding rogue-like adventure.

FAQs

Will Hades on Netflix for iOS have any in-game ads?

No, Hades on Netflix for iOS will be completely free of any in-game ads, allowing players to immerse themselves in the game without any interruptions.

Will there be any additional fees or in-app purchases for Hades on Netflix for iOS?

No, Hades on Netflix for iOS will not have any additional fees or in-app purchases. Players can enjoy the complete game experience once they have access through Netflix.

When can we expect Hades 2 to be available?

Hades 2 will be released in Early Access in Spring 2024, offering players a new installment in the captivating world of Hades.

What other games are available on Netflix for gaming?

Netflix offers a range of games for its subscribers, including popular titles such as Dead Cells, Tomb Raider Reloaded, OXENFREE, OXENFREE II: Lost Signals, Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon, and more.