Netflix to Bring Hades Exclusively to Mobile, Expanding its Gaming Lineup

Netflix has made another significant move in its push to become a prominent player in the gaming industry. The streaming giant has announced that the critically acclaimed indie game Hades, developed Supergiant Games, will be debuting exclusively on its mobile gaming service in 2024. This news follows Netflix’s recent additions of popular indie titles like the Oxenfree series and the announcement of the mobile version of Braid.

Hades, an isometric dungeon crawler roguelike, puts players in the role of Zagreus, the prince of Tartarus and son of Hades, as he attempts to escape the underworld and find his mother in the mortal world. With each escape attempt, players can choose from a selection of different weapons and receive boons from the gods of Olympus to aid them on their journey. And as Zagreus repeatedly returns to hell, his relationships with friends and family deepen, leading to emotional and memorable moments throughout the game.

Originally released on PC in 2020, Hades received widespread praise for its gameplay, storytelling, and art style. Many critics and players alike considered it a strong contender for Game of the Year. With its upcoming launch on Netflix’s mobile gaming service, even more people will have the opportunity to experience this celebrated game.

While the news of Hades’ exclusivity to Netflix’s mobile gaming service is exciting, it’s worth noting that it will only be available on iOS devices, leaving Android users unable to play. However, this development is still a positive step towards bringing quality games to a wider audience, and it highlights Netflix’s commitment to offering more than just casual, time-wasting games.

