Hades Comes to Netflix Mobile: A Hellish Adventure Awaits

Netflix is expanding its gaming library once again, and this time it’s bringing the critically acclaimed game Hades to its mobile-exclusive platform in 2024. Known for its commitment to delivering high-quality gaming experiences, Netflix has been steadily adding indie games with name recognition to its library, including popular titles like Braid and the Oxenfree series. By exclusively debuting Hades on mobile, Netflix is solidifying its position as a serious player in the gaming industry.

Hades, developed Supergiant Games, is an isometric dungeon crawler roguelike that follows the story of Zagreus, the prince of Tartarus and son of Hades, as he attempts to escape his father’s realm and reach the mortal world in search of his mother. Each escape attempt presents players with the choice of various weapons and the chance to receive boons from the gods of Olympus to aid in their journey. However, death is inevitable, and Zagreus must start his quest anew, building relationships with friends and family with each return to the underworld.

Originally released on PC in 2020 after a successful early access period starting in 2018, Hades quickly gained critical acclaim for its engaging gameplay mechanics and compelling narrative. Despite its success, the game was not available on mobile platforms until now. While it is disappointing that the game will initially be exclusive to iOS, this development opens up opportunities for more players to discover the remarkable world and characters that Supergiant Games has crafted.

The addition of Hades to Netflix’s mobile gaming library showcases the platform’s dedication to offering diverse and immersive gaming experiences. As Netflix continues to expand its partnerships and offerings, gamers can look forward to even more exciting releases in the future.

FAQ

1. What is Hades?

Hades is an isometric dungeon crawler roguelike game developed Supergiant Games. Players take on the role of Zagreus, the prince of Tartarus, as he attempts to escape his father Hades’ realm and find his mother in the mortal world.

2. When will Hades be available on Netflix?

Hades is set to debut exclusively on Netflix’s mobile platform in 2024.

3. Which platforms will Hades be available on?

Initially, Hades will be available exclusively on iOS.

4. What makes Hades unique?

Hades offers a unique blend of engaging gameplay mechanics, compelling narrative, and the opportunity to establish relationships with characters, resulting in beautiful, heartbreaking, and funny moments throughout the game.

5. What other games are available on Netflix’s gaming service?

Netflix has been steadily adding to its gaming library, with titles such as Braid, the Oxenfree series, and now Hades. As the platform continues to expand, more exciting releases can be expected in the future.