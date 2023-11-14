Netflix Announces Arrival of Hades and Other Indie Games

Netflix has exciting news for gamers as it confirms the addition of Hades and several other major indie titles to its streaming platform in the coming year. This surprising move might raise some eyebrows, but Netflix is consistently expanding its repertoire beyond movies and TV shows. Now, with a Netflix app on your phone and an active account, you can download and play games directly on your iOS device.

Building on its recent successful launch of over 80 games during “Geeked Week,” notable titles include Stranger Things 3: The Game and OxenFree. However, the latest additions to Netflix’s gaming realm are the highly anticipated Hades, Death’s Door, and Braid.

One of the standout developers, SuperGiant Games, is synonymous with top-notch quality. Their previous titles, like Bastion, Transistor, and Pyre, have garnered universal acclaim. Nevertheless, it’s Hades that has truly captivated the masses. With its seamless combat mechanics, responsive controls, breathtaking aesthetics, and an enchanting musical score, Hades has become an exceptional gaming experience across various platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox.

While fans eagerly await the arrival of Hades 2, they can enjoy another roguelike gem, Death’s Door. Acid Nerve, the developer behind this beautifully constructed isometric adventure, has created a game with rewarding combat, stunning visuals, and a captivating world. With a slight nod to Dark Souls and a touch of Zelda-like challenge, Death’s Door offers a fulfilling gaming experience that will keep players hooked.

In addition to these exciting announcements, Braid will receive an anniversary edition next year, further expanding Netflix’s gaming catalog. Furthermore, the streaming giant has confirmed the arrival of other highly anticipated titles, such as Katana Zero and Oxenfree II.

As Netflix continues to diversify its content, gamers can now look forward to a rich gaming experience on the streaming platform alongside their favorite movies and TV shows. With Hades leading the pack of impressive indie titles, the future is bright for gamers and Netflix enthusiasts alike.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How can I play games on Netflix?

To play games on Netflix, you need to have the Netflix app installed on your iOS device and an active Netflix account. Once these requirements are met, you can download and play games natively on your phone.

2. When will Hades be available on Netflix?

While an exact release date has not been announced, Netflix has confirmed that Hades will be available on their streaming platform sometime next year.

3. What other indie games are coming to Netflix?

Apart from Hades, Netflix has also announced the arrival of Death’s Door, Braid, Katana Zero, and Oxenfree II to their gaming catalog.

4. Can I play Hades on multiple platforms?

Yes, Hades is available on multiple platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox. However, Netflix will offer the convenience of playing it directly on your iOS device through their app.