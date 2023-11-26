Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Clarifies Controversial Social Media Post

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has addressed the recent controversy surrounding a post on his social media handle, clarifying that it had no intention of hurting the sentiments of the people of Israel. The post in question, which has since been deleted from his X account, reportedly referenced the German dictator Adolf Hitler in the context of Israel.

Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, stated that the tweet in question was an old one and had indeed included a reference to Hitler. However, he emphasized that his intention was not to offend or disrespect the people of Israel. In fact, he had previously criticized the attack initiated Hamas against Israel, denouncing the inhumanity of such actions.

In light of the controversy, Raut disclosed that the Israel embassy had sent a letter to him, possibly in response to someone suggesting that they oppose him. He added that perhaps this had led to the letter from the Israeli High Commission, indicating that the situation was being misinterpreted.

Raut further expressed his belief that children should be kept out of war, particularly in reference to the tragic incidents where some children lost their lives in Gaza-based hospitals during the conflict between Israel and Hamas. He stressed that his previous comment about a past leader opposing those who lacked humanity was taken out of context.

As a responsible public figure, Raut acknowledged the mistake of including the Hitler reference and promptly removed the post. He voiced his commitment to maintaining respectful discourse and urged for a focus on humanity.

FAQ

Q: What was the controversial social media post Sanjay Raut?

A: The post referenced the German dictator Adolf Hitler in the context of Israel.

Q: Did Sanjay Raut intend to hurt the sentiments of the people of Israel?

A: No, Sanjay Raut clarified that he had no intention of offending or disrespecting the people of Israel.

Q: Why did the Israel embassy send a letter to Sanjay Raut?

A: The Israel embassy’s letter may have been a response to someone suggesting that they oppose Sanjay Raut.

Q: What was Sanjay Raut’s stance on the attack initiated Hamas against Israel?

A: Sanjay Raut had criticized the attack, denouncing the inhumanity of such actions.

Q: What did Sanjay Raut say about children in war?

A: Sanjay Raut emphasized that children should be kept out of war, considering it inhumane.