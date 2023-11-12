New WhatsApp Modification Poses Security Threat to Users

Unauthorized modifications of popular messaging application WhatsApp have recently been found to pose a serious security threat to users. While many cybercriminals infect devices through unauthorized app downloads from insecure platforms, this particular modification, known as a “mod,” is being distributed as an unofficial way to customize WhatsApp. However, its true intention is to infect users’ smartphones and spy on them without their consent.

Kaspersky, a cybersecurity company, has reported that this specific mod is being distributed through Telegram and promises to enhance users’ experience. Instead, it collects information from recordings and other files stored in the memory of users’ phones. Shockingly, this mod has already affected over 340,000 users within just one month.

Once the victim downloads the fake mod, cybercriminals activate a code in its programming that affects the device when it is turned on or when the battery is charged. This malware then transmits data such as the IMEI, phone number, country code, network code, contacts, and active accounts on the phone. Furthermore, the hackers can activate the microphone, record conversations, access existing recordings, and extract other files from the device’s internal memory. The spy virus also keeps track of any new modifications in users’ information, meaning that new apps or accounts will also be compromised.

The cybersecurity expert Dmitry Kalinin highlights the importance of using official messaging applications to prevent such attacks. He recommends installing antivirus software or downloading from trusted websites and legitimate platforms.

FAQ

1. How are unauthorized modifications of WhatsApp distributed?

These modifications are often distributed through unofficial platforms such as Telegram, promising enhanced features or customization options.

2. What risks do unauthorized modifications pose?

Unauthorized modifications can expose users’ private information, including contact data, recordings, and other files stored on their phones. They can also be used to spy on conversations and extract data from the devices of both the user and their contacts.

3. How can users protect themselves from unauthorized modifications?

To protect against unauthorized modifications, it is recommended to only download official messaging applications from trusted sources. Additionally, installing antivirus software and avoiding downloads from suspicious websites can further enhance security.

Sources: https://www.kaspersky.com/blog/whatsapp-mod-threat/48784/