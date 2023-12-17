Rising Cyber Crimes Prompt Delhi Mayor to Call for Tightened Security Measures

Cyber crimes have been on the rise globally, according to Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, who recently fell victim to hackers on her Facebook page. After several days of being unable to access her account, Oberoi’s social media team from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worked tirelessly to recover her page from the hands of hackers. In a statement, she informed her followers about the unusual activity on her page and advised them to remain vigilant.

Oberoi expressed her concern about the escalating cyber crimes worldwide and emphasized the need for improved cyber security measures. She acknowledged the dual nature of technology, which can be both beneficial and harmful, and stressed the importance of regular updates to prevent hackers from exploiting vulnerabilities.

This incident is not isolated, as cyber attacks are occurring across various platforms. In another recent case, an unidentified individual hacked into the Facebook page of Chamoli district police in Uttarakhand, India. They posted an obscene photo and a link to a pornographic video. Chamoli SP Rekha Yadav promptly ordered an investigation into the matter, and steps are being taken to identify and apprehend the perpetrator.

As cyber criminals continue to exploit online platforms, it is crucial for individuals and organizations to stay vigilant and adopt robust security measures. Regular updates, strong passwords, and multi-factor authentication are some of the key steps that can help mitigate the risk of cyber attacks. Additionally, law enforcement agencies must work hand in hand with technology companies to ensure prompt action against cyber criminals and enhance cyber security frameworks.

In an increasingly digital world, protecting online platforms is of paramount importance. Only through collective efforts and proactive measures can we safeguard our online presence and prevent cyber crimes from causing further harm.