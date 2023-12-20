Scammers Target TikTok Influencer, Leaving Her Locked Out of Account

Summary:

TikTok Star Fell Victim to Scam and Loses Access to Account

Holly Hoskinson, a rising star on TikTok with over one million followers, recently experienced a devastating setback in her career. In a malicious scam, she lost access to her account and is now being blackmailed a fraudster demanding £390 for its return. Hoskinson, who had worked hard to build her online presence and earn around £30,000 a year through sponsorship deals, found her success abruptly halted this incident.

The scam began when she received an email from what appeared to be TikTok, requesting her to log in and verify her account details. Unbeknownst to her, this was a clone of TikTok’s login page designed to steal her login credentials. Moments after entering her username and password, Hoskinson discovered that her account had been hijacked. The scammer changed the phone number and password associated with the account, effectively locking her out.

Hoskinson immediately reported the incident to TikTok, expecting prompt assistance in resolving the issue. Unfortunately, she received only automated replies that failed to address the problem. Frustrated and furious, she is now facing the possibility of permanently losing her account and a significant portion of her income.

This type of scam, known as hacking extortion, is on the rise, especially among social media influencers. Younger people, in particular, are becoming targets of scammers at alarming rates. In the past 13 months alone, there have been 3,482 reports of hacking extortion in the UK. Action Fraud, the financial crime reporting center, suggests that criminals are increasingly focusing on social media platforms to carry out their fraudulent activities.

Experts recommend taking precautions to protect online accounts, such as using separate email addresses, enabling two-factor authentication, and being cautious of phishing attempts. However, the overall responsibility lies with social media companies to respond swiftly and effectively to these incidents. TikTok has stated that they are looking into Hoskinson’s case and remain committed to protecting their community and platform.