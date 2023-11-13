The Rise of WhatsApp Hijacking: Criminals Demand Ransom for Access

WhatsApp users across the globe are facing a growing threat as criminals increasingly hijack their accounts, holding them hostage until a ransom is paid for their release. In a recent interview, Leon Hannibal, head of investigations at Wolfpack Information Risk, shed light on this alarming trend and discussed ways to stay safe.

Hannibal explains that transnational crime syndicates are behind these WhatsApp hijackings, specifically targeting individuals who may be less tech-savvy. This disturbing practice has become a lucrative business for these criminals, who treat it as a service.

But how do they hijack WhatsApp accounts? According to Hannibal, social engineering and targeted hacking techniques are the primary methods used. All they need is your phone number. Additionally, criminals may exploit vulnerabilities in your voicemail service deploying spyware. To protect yourself, it’s crucial to change your default voicemail password and avoid using easily guessable codes. Surprisingly, even if your phone is off, hackers can still gain unauthorized access.

If your WhatsApp account has been hijacked, is there a way to regain control? Hannibal suggests registering your number on WhatsApp again. However, things become challenging if the hacker has activated two-factor authentication. In such cases, you’ll need to sign them out obtaining an SMS code. After that, you’ll have to wait for seven days before you can verify your account again.

This growing threat of WhatsApp hijacking highlights the urgent need for improved security measures and user awareness. To safeguard your account, it’s crucial to regularly update passwords, enable two-factor authentication, and stay vigilant against phishing attempts.

FAQ:

Q: How do criminals hijack WhatsApp accounts?

A: Criminals use social engineering or targeted hacks to gain unauthorized access to accounts, often requiring just the phone number.

Q: Can I regain control of my hijacked WhatsApp account?

A: Yes, registering your number on WhatsApp again, you can regain access. However, if the hacker enabled two-factor authentication, it can be more challenging to recover the account. In such cases, signing them out with an SMS code and waiting for seven days is necessary.

Q: What steps can I take to protect my WhatsApp account?

A: Change your default voicemail password, enable two-factor authentication, update passwords regularly, and be cautious of phishing attempts.