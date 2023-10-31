New Trading Bot Exploited: User Accounts Compromised, Assets Stolen

Unibot, a popular Telegram trading bot, has fallen victim to a recent exploit, resulting in the compromise of user accounts and the theft of assets. The exploit was flagged Scopescan, an on-chain research team, who revealed that the hacker was offloading the stolen assets for ETH using decentralized exchanges. This unauthorized access has led to losses exceeding $600,000 within just one hour.

The exploit was attributed to a CAll injection Beosin Alert, which allowed the attacker to transfer assets from wallets that had not revoked approval for Unibot’s smart contracts. To mitigate further risks, Scopescan advised users to check and revoke the approvals for Unibot’s contract and promptly move their funds to new wallets.

Despite the severity of the situation, the official Unibot Twitter account has yet to acknowledge the hack, leaving users concerned and uncertain about the safety of their assets.

As a consequence of the exploit, the price of Unibot’s native token UNIBOT plunged more than 29% in just one hour, according to CoinGecko. The token’s market capitalization currently stands at approximately $45 million, a significant decline from its all-time high of $200 million in August.

With 1,300 active accounts over the past 90 days, Unibot has firmly established itself as the second most popular Telegram bot, catering to approximately 16% of Telegram’s user base, according to Dune Analytics.

Trading bots on Telegram have recently experienced a surge in popularity, offering users convenience and the potential for higher returns on investment. However, such convenience comes with inherent security risks, as users must entrust their private keys to these bots, effectively relinquishing control over their assets.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the perils associated with trading bots and the importance of maintaining vigilance and proactive security measures to safeguard against potential exploits and asset theft.

