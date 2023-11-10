New Chess.com Data Leak Highlights Cybersecurity Risks for Users

A recent cybersecurity incident has shed light on the potential risks that online platforms face in protecting their users’ personal information. A threat actor known as ‘DrOne’ has taken responsibility for leaking the scraped database of Chess.com, a popular online chess platform, resulting in the exposure of personal data belonging to over 800,000 registered users.

The leaked data includes users’ full names, usernames, profile links, email addresses, originating countries, avatar URLs, and other identifying information. While no passwords were leaked, the presence of valid and active email addresses associated with existing Chess.com accounts raises concerns about the vulnerability of users to identity theft and phishing scams.

Web scraping, the process of extracting data from websites, is a challenging issue for platforms like Chess.com. Even with measures in place to prevent scraping, such as rate limiting and captcha challenges, these techniques can be circumvented determined threat actors. As a result, large websites like Chess.com have an ongoing battle to protect user data from unauthorized access.

This data breach is not the first time Chess.com has faced cybersecurity-related challenges. In 2021, an ethical hacker discovered a critical vulnerability within the platform that could have allowed unauthorized access to user accounts. These incidents highlight the need for constant vigilance and proactive measures to ensure the security of user data.

To mitigate the risks posed this data leak, Chess.com users are strongly advised to change their passwords not only on the platform but also on other online accounts where the same password is used. Additionally, users should be cautious of potential phishing attempts that may arise from this incident, such as emails containing links to malicious websites. Hovering over links before clicking them can help verify their authenticity.

Chess.com has been notified about the data leak, and further updates on the company’s response will be provided if available. This incident serves as a reminder for both online platforms and users to prioritize cybersecurity and take necessary precautions to safeguard personal information.