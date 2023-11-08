LinkedOut: A Leaked LinkedIn Database Exposes Millions of Users’ Personal Information

In a major cybersecurity breach, a hacker known as USDoD has leaked a massive database containing the personal information of over 35 million LinkedIn users. The leak occurred on Breach Forums, a notorious platform for cybercriminals and hackers.

USDoD has a history of breaching secure platforms, having previously targeted the FBI’s security system, InfraGard, and exposing the personal details of 87,000 members. The recent LinkedIn database leak is another example of their malicious activities.

According to the hacker’s statement on Breach Forums, the LinkedIn database was obtained through a process called web scraping. Web scraping involves using software to extract data from websites, primarily for the purpose of gathering specific information from web pages.

A thorough analysis of the leaked data reveals that it mainly consists of publicly available information from LinkedIn profiles, including users’ full names and profile bios. While the database does contain millions of email addresses, it is worth noting that no passwords were included in the leaked data.

Alarmingly, the breach also exposed email addresses belonging to high-ranking US government officials and institutions, as well as various government agencies worldwide. The leaked data poses significant risks to these individuals and organizations, as it could be exploited for targeted cyberattacks or other malicious activities.

Security expert Troy Hunt from HaveIBeenPwned has examined a portion of the leaked database and found a mixture of information from different sources. Some data appears to be from public LinkedIn profiles, while other sources include fabricated email addresses. However, a substantial amount of the data is legitimate, including the identities of real individuals, companies, domains, and valid email addresses.

Nevertheless, the authenticity of the entire leaked dataset remains a subject of scrutiny. Considering the presence of fabricated email addresses, it is crucial to approach the data with caution. HaveIBeenPwned has marked the LinkedIn database as “scraped and fabricated data” to raise awareness among users.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that LinkedIn’s scraped databases have been exposed. Earlier this year, similar incidents occurred where threat actors sold massive databases with hundreds of millions of LinkedIn records. These repeated breaches call attention to the urgent need for LinkedIn to reassess its security measures and address vulnerabilities that cybercriminals frequently exploit.

As a LinkedIn user, it is recommended to stay vigilant and maintain good cybersecurity practices. Regularly update your passwords, enable two-factor authentication, and be cautious of suspicious emails or messages. Monitoring your online presence and using reputable security tools can help mitigate potential risks.

FAQs

1. What does web scraping mean?

Web scraping is an automated process in which software extracts data from websites. It is commonly used to gather specific information from web pages.

2. What information was included in the leaked LinkedIn database?

The leaked LinkedIn database primarily consists of publicly available information from LinkedIn profiles. It includes users’ full names, profile bios, and millions of email addresses. However, no passwords were included in the leaked data.

3. Are the email addresses in the leaked data authentic?

While some email addresses in the leaked database may be fabricated, a significant number of them are legitimate. Security experts have identified real individuals, companies, domains, and valid email addresses within the dataset.

4. What should LinkedIn users do to protect themselves?

LinkedIn users should maintain good cybersecurity practices, such as regularly updating passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, and being cautious of suspicious emails or messages. Monitoring online presence and using reputable security tools can also help mitigate potential risks.