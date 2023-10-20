Anil Kapoor’s Instagram Account Turns into Mr India, Raises Speculations

Anil Kapoor, a renowned Bollywood actor known for his roles in movies like Mr India and Taal, caught the attention of his fans when his Instagram account suddenly became empty. With over 5 million followers, his account had no posts, leaving fans wondering if his account got hacked or if it was a deliberate move the actor.

Speculations arose as to what might have happened to the actor’s social media presence. Did Anil Kapoor delete all his posts to hint at an upcoming project? Or did his account fall victim to cybercrime? Fans were left curious and puzzled.

Even Anil Kapoor’s daughter, Sonam Kapoor, couldn’t ignore the change in her father’s Instagram handle. She took to her own Instagram story, sharing a screenshot of Anil Kapoor’s account and simply writing, “Dad?”

Despite the mystery surrounding his Instagram activity, Anil Kapoor made a public appearance at the screening of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s movie, “Ganapath: A Hero is Born”. The actor seemed unperturbed the confusion surrounding his social media and enjoyed the event with other stars, including Kajol.

Anil Kapoor has been quite active in the film industry recently. He appeared as Bhumi Pednekar’s love interest in the movie “Thank You For Coming” and is also set to portray Ranbir Kapoor’s father in Sanjay Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film, “Animal”. Additionally, he has projects lined up, such as “Fighter” alongside Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.

The reason behind Anil Kapoor’s Instagram account transformation into Mr India remains uncertain. Fans eagerly wait for an update from the actor himself or any official statement clarifying the situation.

