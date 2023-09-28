Using Bizum: Be Mindful of Mistakes as Transfers Are Irreversible

One of the major risks of using Bizum is that if you make a mistake with the recipient or the amount, there is no turning back. You are at the mercy of the other person’s goodwill, as they have to voluntarily agree to return the money to you. The Bank of Spain has already warned on several occasions that “unfortunately, due to the characteristics of this service, it cannot be cancelled or undone”, making “transfers irreversible and final”. The only option is to contact the person and ask them to return the money or seek assistance from your bank to recover the funds. It is recommended to select contacts from your address book instead of manually entering phone numbers, according to the institution.

Recently, a Twitter user the name of @em_martinez7 shared a WhatsApp message they received from someone who accidentally sent them €30 through Bizum, along with the person’s response. The user explained that they returned the money as they were raised to do so, as it’s a matter of values. In the message, the sender asks for the money to be returned to avoid dealing with the bank. The recipient responds saying they have returned the money and advises being cautious in the future, as recovering money through Bizum is difficult if the beneficiary refuses.

Potential concerns regarding this scenario being a scam were raised other users, but @em_martinez7 clarifies that reversing a Bizum transaction is impossible. They confirm that the money was already in their account and that it wasn’t a money request. The user emphasizes that when using Bizum, only the name is displayed, not the account details.

It’s worth noting that the Bank of Spain has repeatedly emphasized the irrevocable nature of Bizum transfers and encourages users to exercise caution, double-check recipient details, and use accurate contacts to minimize potential risks.

