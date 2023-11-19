Exploring the Impact of Generation Z: “Habits of Gen Z” Documentary Breaks Down Barriers

The world is experiencing an unparalleled shift brought on the rapid growth of the internet. With society operating at a different pace and in a new way, one particular generation has emerged as key players in shaping the future. Generation Z, born between 2000 and 2010, has already made profound changes across multiple aspects of society, including politics and the workplace.

In South Africa, this generation is known as the “Born Frees,” as they are the first to be born post-apartheid. To shed light on the life experiences, influences, and aspirations of Generation Z, M-Net has launched a groundbreaking docu-series titled “Habits of Gen Z.” This thought-provoking series aims to foster inter-generational dialogue and understanding, while exploring the multifaceted nature of Gen Z.

The documentary covers a range of topics, including how these youngsters were raised in the digital age, their unique identities, brand preferences, and sexual orientations. One segment, titled “Facing the Future,” provides viewers with the opportunity to witness firsthand how this fearless generation is taking a stand and leading the charge for a better world.

“Habits of Gen Z” takes an intergenerational approach featuring a diverse range of South African personalities. From thought leaders and disruptors to activists and entrepreneurs, this documentary aims to engage viewers of all ages and backgrounds. Among the prominent figures lending their voices to the series are Gen Z creator Cassidy Nicholson, TV host Maps Maponyane, transgender model Lehlogonolo Machaba, and leading sexologist Dr Eve.

Director Jo Munnik emphasizes the importance of authenticity in representing Gen Z’s experiences and perspectives. The documentary seeks to address significant social issues such as the impact of the internet on upbringing, identity formation, sexuality exploration, substance use, and the changing world order. Through this series, Munnik aims not only to entertain but also to educate viewers about the evolving global landscape.

Munnik believes that older generations can learn valuable lessons from Gen Z and hopes that “Habits of Gen Z” will bridge the gap between different age groups. By shedding light on the challenges and pioneering spirit of this generation, the documentary aims to foster understanding and unity among all generations. The collective strength and support from society can help navigate the unprecedented issues faced Gen Z, ultimately creating a better future for all.

FAQ:

Q: What is the “Habits of Gen Z” documentary?

A: “Habits of Gen Z” is a docu-series that provides insight into the lives, influences, and aspirations of Generation Z.

Q: What topics are covered in the documentary?

A: The documentary covers various topics, including the impact of the internet on upbringing, identity formation, brand preferences, sexual orientations, and how Gen Z is shaping the future.

Q: Who are some of the personalities featured in the documentary?

A: The documentary features a diverse range of South African personalities, including Cassidy Nicholson, Maps Maponyane, Lehlogonolo Machaba, Dr Eve, and many others.

Q: What is the goal of the documentary?

A: The goal of the documentary is to foster inter-generational dialogue and understanding while highlighting the challenges and achievements of Generation Z.

Q: How can viewers watch “Habits of Gen Z”?

A: “Habits of Gen Z” can be watched on M-Net (DStv Channel 101) on Thursdays at 9pm.