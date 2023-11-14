The New WhatsApp Feature that Keeps Your IP Address Hidden and Enhances Privacy

The recently introduced feature WhatsApp, owned Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is set to make it harder for malicious parties to obtain our IP addresses during WhatsApp calls, keeping our sensitive information safe from prying eyes. By acquiring someone’s IP address, malicious individuals can gather a wealth of confidential information, including an approximate geographical location.

Emphasizing the security of the platform, the company has announced this development to further enhance user privacy. With the new feature, all calls will be transmitted through WhatsApp servers for those who have it enabled. As a result, during a call, we do not connect directly to the person we are calling, ensuring that our IP addresses remain undisclosed.

To enable or disable this new functionality, follow these steps:

1. Open WhatsApp and go to Settings.

2. Tap on Privacy.

3. Access the Advanced options.

4. Toggle the option to protect your IP address during calls.

It is important to note that call quality may be affected when using call redirection.

FAQ:

Q: Why is it important to hide our IP addresses during WhatsApp calls?

A: Malicious individuals can gather valuable and sensitive information about us, such as our approximate geographical location, obtaining our IP addresses.

Q: How does the new feature work?

A: With the new feature, all calls are routed through WhatsApp servers, ensuring that our IP addresses are not revealed to the other party.

Q: How can I enable or disable the IP address protection feature?

A: Open WhatsApp, go to Settings, access Privacy, and toggle the option to protect your IP address during calls.

Q: Will call quality be affected when using this feature?

A: Yes, using call redirection may impact call quality to some extent.

For more updates on similar topics, make sure to follow the HVG Tech section on Facebook.