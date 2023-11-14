WhatsApp Introduces New Feature to Protect IP Addresses during Calls

The popular messaging platform, WhatsApp, owned Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has recently made several updates to enhance user experience and privacy. One of the latest features announced the company allows users to hide their IP addresses during WhatsApp calls, providing an additional layer of security.

IP addresses can reveal sensitive information about individuals, including their approximate geographical location, which can be exploited malicious entities. By implementing this new functionality, WhatsApp ensures that users’ IP addresses remain concealed during calls. Instead, all calls will be routed through WhatsApp servers, preventing direct connection between the caller and the recipient.

To enable or disable this feature, users can follow these steps:

1. Open the WhatsApp application and navigate to “Settings.”

2. Tap on “Privacy.”

3. Select “Advanced Settings.”

4. Toggle the option to protect IP addresses during calls.

However, it is important to note that using call routing may compromise call quality. Users may experience a slight deterioration in call performance while utilizing this feature. Therefore, individuals should evaluate their privacy needs and consider this trade-off before enabling IP address protection during calls.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) about WhatsApp’s IP Address Protection Feature:

Q: What is an IP address?

A: An IP (Internet Protocol) address is a unique numerical identifier assigned to devices connected to a network, such as the internet. It enables the identification and communication between devices.

Q: How can malicious entities exploit my IP address?

A: Malicious entities can potentially gather your approximate location and other sensitive information obtaining your IP address.

Q: Is enabling IP address protection during calls recommended for everyone?

A: The decision to enable this feature depends on individual privacy preferences. Users should consider the potential trade-off in call quality before opting for IP address protection.

Q: Where can I find more information about WhatsApp updates?

A: For more news and updates about WhatsApp and similar topics, you can follow the HVG Tech section on Facebook. [Source: hvg.hu/tech]