South Jersey First Team Offense Shines with Outstanding Performances

The All-South Jersey First Team Offense was filled with exceptional talent and standout performances from some of the top high school football players in the region. From an impressive sophomore quarterback to record-breaking wide receivers and dominant offensive linemen, these players showcased their skills and made their mark on the field.

Leading the offense was Lamar Best, the talented sophomore quarterback from Willingboro. Best had an outstanding season, throwing for 2,607 yards and 35 touchdowns, while also rushing for 845 yards and 17 touchdowns. His ability to make plays with his arm and his legs set him apart as one of the rising stars of the state.

Joining Best in the backfield were three dynamic running backs. Stephen Ordille from Mainland had a record-breaking season, running for 1,841 yards and 30 touchdowns. Kenny Smith from Hammonton showcased his skills with 1,461 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, while Julian Turney from St. Augustine had an impressive season with 1,290 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.

The wide receiver position was filled with playmakers who made big plays all season long. Lotzeir Brooks from Millville, the Courier-Post South Jersey Offensive Player of the Year, stood out with his exceptional skills. Cam Miller from Winslow displayed his talent with 1,334 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Benny Liles III from Kingsway set multiple records with his outstanding season, including setting new marks for catches, receiving yards, and touchdown catches.

The offensive line was anchored standout players who provided crucial protection and paved the way for their teams’ success. Damien Eichler from Woodstown, Dylan Grau from Cherokee, Zach Hodges from Mainland, Vincent Isom from St. Augustine, and Jake Phelan from Delsea all played a vital role in their teams’ offensive firepower.

Overall, the All-South Jersey First Team Offense demonstrated the exceptional talent and skill that exists in the region. These players showcased their abilities and left a mark on the high school football landscape.