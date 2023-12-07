Setback for Indian Work Permit Holders as Visa Renewal Program Excludes Dependents

According to a recent report, the new pilot program introduced to simplify the H-1B visa renewal process for work permit holders in the United States has faced criticism for excluding dependents from the program. While this development is a relief for many H-1B professionals who can now renew their visas without leaving the country, it has raised concerns among those with families in America.

The decision to exclude spouses and children from the renewal program has sparked disappointment among businesses. While individual H-1B employees stand to benefit from this change, there is a growing call from business organizations and their members to include H-4 dependents in the pilot program as it expands or transitions into a permanent initiative.

Starting in January, the State Department will allow 20,000 H-1B visa holders to undergo the renewal process within the United States. Previously, visa holders had to travel back to their home country to secure a visa appointment, causing significant delays and disruptions in their work.

Julie Stufft, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Visa Services, explained the rationale behind the pilot program, stating, “We want to make sure that Indian travelers can get appointments as quickly as possible. One way we are doing that is through the domestic visa renewal program, which is focused very much on India. We are piloting that.”

Over the course of three months, beginning in December, the State Department will issue 20,000 visas to foreign nationals already residing in the United States. The majority of these visas will go to Indian nationals, given their significant presence in the skilled workforce.

The hope is that this program will prevent individuals from having to travel back to their home countries for a visa appointment and allow the U.S. consulates in India to focus on processing new applications.

While this new pilot program has its limitations, it represents a step forward in alleviating the challenges faced Indian work permit holders in the United States. As the program evolves, it is crucial to consider the impact on families and work towards a more inclusive approach.