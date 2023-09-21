Researchers Warn of Cancer Misinformation Spread on TikTok

Researchers at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James) are sounding the alarm about the spread of cancer misinformation on the popular social media platform, TikTok. They urge women to seek a second opinion from healthcare professionals rather than relying on inaccurate advice found on social media.

In a study led Dr. Laura Chambers, the team analyzed the top five hashtags related to gynecologic cancers on TikTok, including ovarian, endometrial, cervical, and vulvar cancers, as well as gestational trophoblastic disease. They found that at least 73% of the content was inaccurate and of poor educational quality.

The researchers also discovered racial disparities in the content, raising concerns about overcoming these disparities in cancer treatment. Dr. Chambers emphasizes the need for healthcare providers and institutions to create more legitimate educational content to address existing gaps in care.

The study sheds light on the power of social media to spread misinformation and highlights the unspoken concerns patients may have that are not addressed during clinical appointments. Dr. Chambers explains that many patients are faced with difficult challenges at home while undergoing cancer treatments and need support beyond medical treatment.

To combat the spread of inaccurate information, Dr. Chambers encourages patients to seek out in-person or online support communities sponsored reputable medical and patient advocacy organizations rather than relying on TikTok.

In conclusion, the study underscores the urgency for healthcare providers, institutions, and the broader community to provide accurate health information and support services to patients seeking information about gynecologic cancers. By addressing the gaps in care and creating diverse content, healthcare professionals can foster trust and open conversations with patients.

Source: The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James), Gynecologic Oncology.