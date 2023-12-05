The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Renewed for Sixth Season

Summary: “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula” has been renewed for a sixth season following the success of its fifth season on horror streaming service Shudder. The groundbreaking reality series, known for its focus on Drag, Filth, Horror, and Glamour, has been a staple during the Halloween season. With a diverse cast from around the world and extreme challenges, the show has garnered a loyal following. The Boulet Brothers, Dracmorda and Swanthula, expressed their excitement for the new season, stating that they plan to push the creative limits even further. AMC Networks, the parent company of Shudder, also eagerly anticipates the new season, praising the show’s scale, scope, and entertainment. Throughout the fifth season, the Boulet Brothers have welcomed guest judges such as director Mike Flanagan and actor David Dastmalchian. The show has also featured recurring judge Landon Cider, winner of season 3, and appearances from past winners and stars. Fans can expect new episodes every Tuesday on Shudder and AMC+.

Title:

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Reigns with Sixth Season Renewal

“The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula” continues to captivate audiences as it secures a renewal for a thrilling sixth season. The hit reality series, known for embracing elements of Drag, Filth, Horror, and Glamour, has become a must-watch during the Halloween season on Shudder. With an ongoing successful fifth season, the show has cemented its place in the streaming service’s roster.

As fans eagerly await the remaining four episodes of season five, it has been confirmed that the show’s sixth season will soon be in the works. The current season has already surpassed expectations and has introduced a diverse cast from all corners of the globe onto an even grander stage. Viewers have been treated to awe-inspiring looks and performances, as well as mind-bending extermination challenges like never before.

The Boulet Brothers, Dracmorda and Swanthula, are overjoyed about the renewal and expressed their excitement to be partnering with Shudder once again. They have promised to push the boundaries of creativity further with the upcoming season, building upon the positive response they received for season five’s new direction.

AMC Networks, the parent company of Shudder, is equally exuberant about the show’s continuation. Courtney Thomasma, EVP of Streaming for AMC Networks, commended the Boulet Brothers’ ability to outdo themselves each season, raising the bar in terms of scale, scope, contestants, and entertainment. The network eagerly awaits the surprises that the Boulet Brothers have in store for the upcoming season and is excited to share the rest of season five with the growing fan base.

Throughout the fifth season, “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula” has brought on an impressive lineup of guest judges, including renowned director Mike Flanagan and actor David Dastmalchian. Additionally, the show has introduced the first recurring judge, Landon Cider, winner of season three, and has welcomed appearances from past winners and stars.

Fans can look forward to embracing the four pillars of Drag, Filth, Horror, and Glamour with weekly episodes that will continue to captivate and challenge expectations. New episodes of “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula” arrive every Tuesday, exclusively on Shudder and AMC+.