Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Her Relationship with Dakota Johnson

In a recent Instagram Live Q&A, Gwyneth Paltrow shared her feelings about her ex-husband, Chris Martin’s girlfriend, Dakota Johnson. Contrary to any rumors of animosity, Gwyneth gushed about her friendship with Dakota, describing her as an “adorable, wonderful person” whom she loves dearly.

This isn’t the first time Gwyneth has shown her affection for Dakota. The two were photographed together at Gucci’s Love Parade fashion show in November 2021, and Gwyneth even posted a heartfelt tribute to Dakota on her 30th birthday in 2019. Despite their past, it seems that Gwyneth and Dakota have developed a close bond.

Gwyneth and Chris Martin were married for 11 years before separating in 2014. They have two children together, Apple and Moses Martin. According to E! News, Dakota and Chris spent Thanksgiving on the East Coast with Gwyneth, their children, and Gwyneth’s new husband, Brad Falchuk.

In a 2020 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Gwyneth spoke about welcoming Dakota into their unconventional family. She expressed her love and admiration for Dakota, emphasizing the importance of embracing new relationships instead of resisting or feeling insecure.

Overall, it is clear that Gwyneth Paltrow has a positive and loving relationship with Dakota Johnson. Despite the complexities of their past, Gwyneth has embraced Dakota as a friend and member of the extended family. It is refreshing to see two women supporting each other, even in the context of a previous marriage. Gwyneth’s words remind us of the importance of embracing new connections and finding the “juice” in unconventional relationships.

