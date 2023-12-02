A-list Stars and their Unconventional Ex-Relationships: Gwyneth Paltrow, Dakota Johnson, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Miranda Kerr

While A-list actors are typically known for their work in front of the cameras, they also often find themselves in the spotlight for their high-profile relationships. However, some celebrities manage to maintain friendly and amicable relationships with their exes, even as they move on to new romances. This trend can be seen with stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Dakota Johnson, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Miranda Kerr.

Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex-husband, Chris Martin, have set an example for friendly exes in the entertainment industry. Despite their divorce in 2016, they have remained close friends and successfully co-parent their two children, Apple and Moses. Paltrow has even formed a strong bond with Martin’s current girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, with whom she was spotted holding hands in a photo she shared on Instagram.

Similarly, Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry share a close bond, despite Kerr being Perry’s fiancé Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife. Kerr has expressed her adoration for Perry and her happiness that Bloom has found someone who makes his heart happy. The two women have even collaborated on promoting Kerr’s skincare line, with Perry wearing a robe gifted Kerr on an Instagram Live chat.

These unconventional relationships show that it is possible for exes to maintain genuine friendships and support each other’s new relationships. They prioritize the well-being of their children and demonstrate maturity and respect in navigating these unique dynamics.

