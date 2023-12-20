Couple Left Empty-Handed After Contractor Fails to Complete Deck Replacement

A Snellville couple is facing a financial setback after a contractor they hired failed to complete the deck replacement they had paid for. Patricia Crucefix, 78, and her husband hired D.C. Enterprises Corporation based in Winder, expecting a routine deck replacement for the quoted price of $5,000. However, what was supposed to be a smooth process turned into weeks of frustrations and delays.

Crucefix expressed her disappointment, stating, “I was so upset watching everything being torn apart that I was literally shaking.” Despite the couple having already paid nearly $20,000 to the contractor, they were left with nothing more than a pile of debris and forgotten tools.

To make matters worse, the couple claims that the contractor halted the project mid-way and demanded an additional $7,000, even though they had already paid for the necessary materials. The contractor denied any wrongdoing, citing car issues as the cause of the delays. Additionally, investigations the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office revealed that D.C. Enterprises was operating without the proper licenses.

Frustrated with the situation, Crucefix filed a police report with the Gwinnett County Police Department. Authorities are now investigating the case, and a detective has been assigned to assist with the matter.

Unfortunately, stories like this serve as a reminder of the risks involved in hiring contractors. It is crucial for homeowners to thoroughly research and vet potential contractors before entering into any agreements. Hiring licensed and reputable professionals can help prevent situations like these and provide homeowners with peace of mind.

In the meantime, Crucefix and her husband are left to deal with the aftermath of their unfinished deck and the financial losses they have incurred. Hopefully, this incident serves as a cautionary tale for others, encouraging them to exercise caution when selecting contractors for their projects.