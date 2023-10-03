Gwenchana: The Korean Phrase Taking TikTok Storm

The common Korean phrase 괜찮아, phonetically spelled as gwenchana, has become a popular trend on TikTok. It loosely translates to “I’m OK” or “it’s fine.” Depending on the context, it can also be used as a question, such as “Are you OK?” or simply “OK?” It is a phrase that conveys a sense of reassurance or a way to say “no worries” or “alright.”

The trend started when a sound clip from the popular Korean drama series Welcome to Waikiki went viral. In the show, one character repeatedly says gwenchana in moments when things are not going well. The clip gained popularity when a TikTok user uploaded a video of themselves repeating the phrase along with melancholy music.

The video quickly gained traction for its ironic and comical tone, and it has been viewed over 28 million times. This clip has inspired countless other TikTok videos using the same sound. The trend involves using the gwenchana sound clip in various scenarios that depict humorous or relatable situations.

Some TikTokers use the sound while showcasing sad or defeated expressions, while others lip-sync along with it, appearing to get emotional as the video progresses. Many of these videos are posted Korean media fans who are familiar with the term gwenchana. The videos have garnered over 117 million views and have received thousands of comments from users who find them relatable, hilarious, and even moving.

The gwenchana trend on TikTok is a testament to the global reach and influence of Korean pop culture. It shows how a simple phrase from a Korean drama can resonate with people from all around the world and create a viral sensation on social media.

