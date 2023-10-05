New TikTok Trend: “Gwenchana” Meme Goes Viral

The Korean slang expression “gwenchana,” meaning “I’m alright,” “It’s fine,” or “It’s alright,” has become a viral meme on TikTok. The trend originated from a scene in the K-drama series “Welcome to Waikiki,” where a character repeatedly says “gwenchana” as parts of his car break down. Malaysian vlogger Imran Bard uploaded a clip of himself saying “gwenchana” before breaking down in tears, and it quickly gained popularity.

Bard’s TikTok clip has amassed over 44.3 million views since its upload on September 11. Many TikTok users have jumped on the trend, creating their own interpretations of the “gwenchana” meme. Some have showcased their pets with begging eyes, while others have created humorous situations, like applying skincare products to their face while the on-screen text reads, “When you do your skincare but your skin doesn’t care.”

However, the most viral take on the trend came from actor Lee Yi Kyung, who portrayed the character in the original scene. In a video, he recreates the meme using Bard’s video and sound clip, garnering over 46 million views since its posting on September 21. In the video, Lee asks Bard if he is okay, and they both spiral into melancholy, repeatedly saying “gwenchana,” with Lee finally telling Bard, “I feel you.”

The trend’s popularity demonstrates the influence of K-dramas and Korean culture on the global stage. It highlights the power of social media platforms like TikTok in spreading viral trends and memes. The “gwenchana” meme provides a moment of comic relief, as users create ironic and humorous videos showcasing their emotions. It’s another example of how internet culture can unite people from different parts of the world through shared experiences and creative expression.

Sources:

– NextShark: [Source]

