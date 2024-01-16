Gwen Stefani to Rock the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate

Summary: Gwen Stefani is confirmed to headline the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate pregame show before the big game on February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The TikTok tailgate, now in its fourth year, aims to bring fans together virtually and features performances, appearances from NFL guests, and predictions from TikTok creators.

Gwen Stefani, known for hits like “Rich Girl” and “Hollaback Girl,” will be taking the stage at the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate. The NFL announced on January 13 that Stefani has been chosen to perform as part of the pregame festivities before the game kicks off in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The TikTok tailgate is described as the “ultimate pregame party” the NFL. It serves as a virtual gathering for fans to celebrate and enjoy various forms of entertainment. In addition to Stefani’s musical performance, the event will feature appearances from NFL guests and TikTok creators from different fields such as food and fashion, who will also share their gameday predictions.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the TikTok tailgate aims to virtually bring fans together during Super Bowl LVIII. Previous editions of the show had been successful in providing entertainment to viewers who couldn’t attend the game in person. This year, with the event being held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the tailgate will be streamed exclusively on the @NFL TikTok account for several hours leading up to the game.

Fans who prefer traditional television coverage will also get a glimpse of Stefani’s performance, as portions of it will be televised on CBS’ “Super Bowl LVIII Pregame Show.” This adds to the excitement of the event, as viewers can choose between the TikTok livestream or the televised coverage to enjoy the performances and other pregame festivities.

Gwen Stefani follows in the footsteps of previous Super Bowl TikTok tailgate hosts such as Miley Cyrus, The Chainsmokers, The Black Keys, and Jason Derulo. With her undeniable talent and energetic performances, Stefani is sure to bring a unique flavor to the pregame show and set the stage for an unforgettable Super Bowl LVIII experience.