Gwen Stefani and Usher Prepare for Super Bowl Performances

Super Bowl LVIII is just around the corner, and two music superstars are gearing up for unforgettable performances. Gwen Stefani recently announced that she will be headlining a special live show from Las Vegas on February 11. The concert, hosted TikTok, will be live-streamed before the game, allowing fans from all over the world to enjoy Stefani’s performance. The live stream can be watched on tiktok.com/@nfl and will feature not only Stefani’s show but also other exclusive content.

Stefani expressed her excitement about the opportunity to perform at such a massive event like the Super Bowl. “We all know how massive of an event Super Bowl is, and I am so honored I get to be a part of it,” she said in a statement. In addition to the live stream, parts of Stefani’s performance will also be broadcast on CBS during the Super Bowl Pregame Show.

Another artist getting ready for the Super Bowl halftime show is Usher. He recently dropped a trailer for his performance titled “Usher: 30 Years in the Making.” The trailer features a medley of his hit song “Yeah!” and showcases footage of Usher’s devoted fans and famous faces like LeBron James, Jungkook, and J Balvin singing and dancing along.

Usher expressed his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl. “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” he said. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

As the Super Bowl approaches, fans can look forward to these incredible performances Gwen Stefani and Usher. Whether you’re watching from the stadium or tuning in from the comfort of your home, it’s guaranteed to be an exciting and memorable experience.