Gwen Stefani Sparks Concerns Removing Blake Shelton Videos from Instagram

In a recent move that has caught the attention of her fans, Gwen Stefani has seemingly deleted videos of her husband Blake Shelton from her Instagram account. This deletion has sparked speculation and concerns about the current state of their marriage.

The “No Doubt” singer, who had previously revealed that she would be spending New Year’s Eve away from the country star, shared a video from her dressing room on Thursday. In the video, Gwen showcased her outfit for the evening, consisting of black cargo pants, a black top with a checkered necklace, a fringe jacket, and white pointed-toe boots. However, what caught the attention of her fans was the noticeable absence of any content featuring Blake Shelton.

Fans took to the comments section to express their concerns and curiosity about the missing videos. Some fans pointed out that they couldn’t find the videos of Gwen and Blake, while others speculated about the significance of this action. However, there were also fans who disagreed, claiming that all of Gwen’s posts with her husband are still visible on her feed.

Amidst these fan concerns, Gwen further fueled worries sharing a somber video of herself in the bathroom. She showcased her bold outfit, but once again, Blake was noticeably absent. This comes after Gwen had previously revealed that she would be celebrating the New Year separately from Blake, with him performing in Nashville and her being in Las Vegas.

Rumors about the couple’s marriage have been circulating for some time, with previous reports suggesting that Blake had plans to leave Gwen behind for a concert in Toronto. Now, with the removal of videos featuring Blake from her Instagram, fans are left questioning the state of their relationship.

While it’s important to remember that social media actions do not necessarily reflect the true status of a couple’s relationship, it’s no surprise that fans are concerned. Gwen and Blake tied the knot in 2021 and have since faced various rumors and speculation about their marriage.

As the future unfolds, fans will be eagerly watching for any new developments between the couple, hoping for clarity and reassurance about the strength of their relationship.