Exciting News: Bridgerton Season 3 Release Dates Revealed

Netflix has made an exciting announcement for fans eagerly awaiting the next season of Bridgerton. Following the trend of recent shows like The Crown and Squid Game: The Challenge, Bridgerton season three will be released in two parts. The wait is nearly over, as part one is set to drop on Netflix on May 16th, and part two will follow on June 13th.

In a teaser trailer released today on Netflix’s official account, Lady Whistledown herself makes an appearance to reveal the highly-anticipated release dates. With her trademark wittiness, she assures viewers that she has not been silenced, and the wait is finally coming to an end.

Based on the novel “Romancing Mr. Bridgerton” Julia Quinn, season three of Bridgerton will focus on the love story between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. However, Netflix has chosen to skip over Benedict’s love story for this season. Fans can look forward to seeing Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton reprise their roles as the beloved characters once again.

For those who may have missed out on the first two seasons, they are available to watch on Netflix now.

Get ready to immerse yourself once again in the opulence, scandal, and romance of Bridgerton when season three arrives in just a few weeks. Mark your calendars and prepare for an unforgettable journey into the Regency era.