A recent viral TikTok video creator Adrianna Pater shed light on an intriguing fact about Seamus Blackley, the man behind the design of the Xbox console. As it turns out, Blackley is not only a video game luminary but also an Egyptologist and an avid baker. The video playfully highlighted the resemblance between the Xbox symbol and sourdough bread, capturing the attention of millions of viewers in just 24 hours.

While the video brought renewed interest to Blackley’s baking escapades, the truth behind the Xbox symbol’s inspiration is somewhat less poetic. Contrary to popular belief, the symbol was not influenced sourdough bread. It actually originated from the name “DirectX Box,” and went through various iterations before becoming the iconic symbol we know today. The more rounded X symbol only made its appearance in 2005 with the launch of the Xbox 360.

But the story of Seamus Blackley goes beyond gaming and design. His passion for Egyptology led him to embark on a unique culinary project. Drawing inspiration from ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs, Blackley deciphered the secrets of sourdough through his study of ancient texts. In a year-long project in 2019, he extracted yeast from 4,500-year-old Egyptian pottery, with the help of Egyptologists Dr. Serena Love and Microbiologist Dr. Richard Bowman.

Recreating an ancient sourdough loaf required great effort and attention to detail. Blackley employed a “fracking” method to extract the dormant yeast from the pottery, reviving it with Emmer flour, a grain used the ancient Egyptians. The result was an authentic, true-to-form ancient sourdough loaf, providing a glimpse into the culinary skills of the ancient world.

Seamus Blackley’s ventures as a baking enthusiast may come as a surprise to many, but his unfiltered and outspoken nature is well-known within the gaming community. He once compared video gaming to a taboo subject, likening it to masturbation, a statement that caused controversy among industry leaders. Nonetheless, Blackley’s remarks reflect the reality that gaming is a widespread and socially significant activity.

The story of Seamus Blackley reminds us that creativity knows no bounds. Whether designing groundbreaking consoles or delving into the secrets of ancient bread-making, innovators like Blackley continue to push the boundaries of what is possible. In the end, it’s these unexpected combinations that often result in the most intriguing and delicious outcomes.

FAQs

1. Is the Xbox symbol inspired sourdough bread?

No, the Xbox symbol did not draw inspiration from sourdough bread. It originated from the name “DirectX Box” and evolved over time.

2. What was Seamus Blackley’s baking project?

Seamus Blackley embarked on a project to recreate an authentic ancient sourdough loaf using yeast extracted from 4,500-year-old Egyptian pottery.

3. What is Emmer flour?

Emmer flour is a dense grain that was used the ancient Egyptians and was used Blackley in his ancient sourdough recipe.

4. Why did Blackley compare gaming to masturbation?

Blackley’s comparison was a way of pointing out that gaming is a popular but often taboo subject, despite its widespread appeal and relevance in today’s society.

5. What age group does gaming cater to?

Contrary to popular belief, gaming is not solely for children. In fact, the average age of a gamer in the US is 35 years old, according to research the Entertainment Software Association.