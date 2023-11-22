“The Gentlemen” Reveals First Look Images of All-Star Cast

The highly anticipated series “The Gentlemen” has released its first look images, giving fans a glimpse into what they can expect from the star-studded cast. The series, loosely based on director Guy Ritchie’s 2019 feature film of the same name, features Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, and Vinnie Jones in prominent roles.

While the original cast from the film will not be returning, James, Scodelario, and Jones are joined Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Peter Serafinowicz, and Giancarlo Esposito. The new series follows the story of Eddie Horniman, played James, an aristocrat who unexpectedly inherits his estranged family’s estate, only to discover it houses Europe’s largest weed farm.

In the first look images, James is seen exuding an air of sophistication as he relaxes in a plush armchair in a luxurious room. Scodelario, on the other hand, dons a sharp gray suit, embodying the essence of a gangster’s moll with her piercing gaze and red lips. Meanwhile, Vinnie Jones can be seen sipping tea from an elegant floral cup and saucer set, and Daniel Ings sports a full-body chicken suit and wields a shotgun, hinting at the unpredictable and eclectic nature of the series.

The synopsis provides a glimpse into the gripping plot: “A host of unsavory characters from Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of Eddie’s operation. Determined to protect his family, Eddie tries to outmaneuver the gangsters at their own game. However, as he delves deeper into the world of crime, he finds himself increasingly drawn to it.”

“The Gentlemen” marks another collaboration between Ritchie and Netflix, with Ritchie serving as the creator, co-writer, and executive producer of the series. He also directed the first two episodes. Fans can expect to catch this thrilling and captivating series on the streaming platform in 2024.

FAQs

Is “The Gentlemen” a sequel to the 2019 feature film?

No, “The Gentlemen” series is not a sequel to the 2019 feature film. While it is loosely based on the film, it features a different cast and tells a new story.

Who are the main cast members of “The Gentlemen” series?

The main cast members of “The Gentlemen” series include Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Vinnie Jones, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Peter Serafinowicz, and Giancarlo Esposito.

When will “The Gentlemen” series be available for streaming?

“The Gentlemen” series is set to be released on the streaming platform in 2024.