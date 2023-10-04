Streaming Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant on Amazon Prime Video

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant is an action thriller film released in 2023 that follows the story of U.S. Army Green Beret sergeant John Kinley and his Afghan interpreter, Ahmed, as they navigate the dangerous landscape of Afghanistan during the War on Terror. The film delves into themes of loyalty, redemption, and the challenges faced those involved in the conflict.

The cast of The Covenant includes well-known actors such as Jake Gyllenhaal, who portrays U.S. Army Special Forces Master Sergeant John Kinley, and Dar Salim as Ahmed Abdullah, his Afghan interpreter and ally. Other notable actors in the film include Antony Starr, Alexander Ludwig, Sean Sagar, Bobby Schofield, Emily Beecham, and Jonny Lee Miller.

If you’re wondering how to watch Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant, you can stream it on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content. The platform is accessible worldwide, provides high-quality streaming, supports offline viewing, and often comes bundled with Amazon Prime’s additional benefits, including free shipping and music streaming.

To watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video, simply follow these steps:

1. Go to Amazon Prime Video.

2. Select “Sign in” and “Create your Amazon account.”

3. Sign up for a Prime Video membership, which includes both Amazon Prime and Prime Video, for $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Alternatively, you can choose a standalone Prime Video membership for $8.99 per month.

Prime Video offers a synopsis of The Covenant, stating, “During the war in Afghanistan, a local interpreter risks his own life to carry an injured sergeant across miles of grueling terrain.”

Please note that streaming services are subject to change, so the information provided here was accurate at the time of writing.

Sources:

– Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant on Amazon Prime Video