Guy Ritchie’s “The Covenant” Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

“**The Covenant**,” a wartime thriller directed Guy Ritchie and starring Jake Gyllenhaal, is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The film, which was released in theaters in April, can also be rented for $5.99 or purchased for $19.99.

For those who are not Amazon Prime members, there is the option to sign up for a 30-day free trial. In addition to gaining access to the extensive streaming library, Prime members also enjoy other benefits such as free two-day shipping, exclusive deals on Prime Day and Black Friday, discounts at Whole Foods Market, and more.

Written Guy Ritchie, the movie follows the story of John Kinley (played Jake Gyllenhaal), a U.S. Army Master Sgt. who puts his life on the line to save a local interpreter named Ahmed (Dar Salim) during a brutal gunfight in Afghanistan in 2018. Kinley then enlists the help of private military contractor Eddie Parker (Antony Starr) for a black ops mission. The cast also includes Alexander Ludwig, Sean Sagar, Bobby Schofield, Emily Beecham, and Jonny Lee Miller.

Despite initially underperforming at the box office, “The Covenant” has received positive reviews from film critics. “As a rescue thriller, it’s tinglingly suspenseful and real,” wrote Variety critic Owen Gleiberman in his review. He also commended the film for using an organic metaphor to critique the flawed vision of the U.S. presence in Afghanistan.

To watch “The Covenant,” simply stream it on Amazon Prime Video with a Prime membership, rent it for $5.99, or purchase it for $19.99.

Definitions:

– **Wartime thriller**: a genre of film or literature that focuses on war and the intense emotions and conflicts experienced the characters during wartime.

– **Black ops mission**: a covert or secret military operation typically involving unconventional tactics or actions.

Sources:

– Variety (URL not provided)

– Amazon Prime Video (URL not provided)