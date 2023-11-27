The Power of Creative Communication: How a Government Agency Nailed Their LinkedIn Post

LinkedIn is often seen as a platform for professional networking and job searching, where the content can be dry and unexciting. However, the Federal Office of Administration (BVA) proved that government communication doesn’t have to be boring. In a creative post on November 16, 2023, amid a railway strike, the BVA showcased how to cleverly use a current event to promote their brand message.

The post, which gained significant attention, featured an eye-catching image of the word “Tschu Tschu,” a sound imitating a train, crossed out on a red background, immediately signaling that trains were not running due to the strike. On that day, many commuters were frustrated with the strike, making this post particularly relatable and timely.

The text itself was directly addressed to commuters and cleverly transitioned from the strike topic to discussing career opportunities at the BVA. It playfully integrated train-related terms, shifting them into a professional context. To encourage engagement, the post ended with a simple call to action, asking readers if they were affected the strike or if they could work from home.

What made this post stand out was its humorous and relatable approach. By using an up-to-date issue, the BVA presented itself as a sympathetic and accessible government agency. The post flowed seamlessly, capturing readers’ attention and making it easy for them to respond with comments, which fueled further engagement. The positive reactions from followers and the subsequent promotion of the post other companies underscored the efficacy of this communication strategy.

While it’s unlikely that someone would immediately apply to the BVA based solely on this post, it successfully positioned the agency as an appealing employer. By maintaining a light-hearted and relatable tone, the BVA has shattered the stereotype of government agencies being dull and bureaucratic.

It’s refreshing to see such creativity and humor being employed on LinkedIn, especially within government organizations. Companies and individuals are encouraged to follow the BVA’s page and also check out the German Patent and Trademark Office (DPMA) for more examples of engaging content.

