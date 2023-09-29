Gus Kenworthy Shows Off Bare Chest and New Haircut on Instagram

Former Olympic medal-winner Gus Kenworthy has caused a stir on Instagram with his latest post. In a video reel, Kenworthy sits in his car and slowly removes his tank top to reveal his bare chest. Meanwhile, a female voice in the background makes a comment about how cutting off her hair would make her look like a British man. It turns out that Kenworthy has indeed cut his hair, and fans couldn’t help but notice.

This particular movie quote comes from Mean Girls, where Lindsey Lohan’s character, Cady, makes the remark. The significance behind this quote is that Kenworthy is half-British on his mother’s side, as he was born in Chelmsford, England. His family later moved to Colorado, USA when he was three years old. Kenworthy is also a dual citizen, holding a British passport.

In addition to his athletic achievements, Kenworthy has been pursuing a career in acting. He has appeared in American Horror Story: 1984 and the film 80 For Brady. Recently, he was featured in a music video singer Karin Ann. During an interview with Attitude to promote the video, Kenworthy opened up about his experience with body dysmorphia.

He admitted to having a distorted view of his own body, saying that he experiences moments of being happy with his appearance and posting pictures on Instagram. However, there are also times when he is not satisfied with how he looks. Kenworthy highlighted the danger of Instagram, as it often presents a skewed version of reality. Despite his body insecurities, he remains flattered the attention he receives and is comfortable with his sexuality.

The Instagram post received an abundance of positive comments, with fans expressing admiration for Kenworthy’s physique. It seems that his new haircut only added to his appeal. Gay scientist Rob Anderson summed it up best saying, “How was it possible for you to get even hotter, Gus?”

