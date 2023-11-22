Gurugram Marketing Agency Grants Employees a Day Off after Cricket World Cup Loss

In a heartwarming display of empathy and understanding, Marketing Moves and Marketing Moves Agency, a Gurugram-based marketing agency, has given its employees a one-day leave to recover from the emotional toll of India’s loss to Australia in the Cricket World Cup final. The decision was made following the overwhelming disappointment expressed Indian cricket fans on social media under the hashtag #MondayestMondayEver.

Diksha Gupta, a key contributor to the World Cup campaigns at the agency, took to LinkedIn to share her thoughts on the match day that will forever be etched in the memories of India’s 1.4 billion cricket fans. Despite Team India’s inability to secure the World Cup Trophy, Gupta highlighted the indomitable spirit of both the players and the fanbase.

The World Cup period was a demanding time for the agency, with numerous projects and countless meetings becoming the norm. However, Gupta reflected on the team’s seemingly unending energy during this period.

Gupta expressed, “20+ projects, 25+ days, and 90+ meetings seemed like a breeze during the World Cup. I’m not entirely sure where we found this energy, but what I can say is that it was a result of World Cup Cricket Fever. Coping with this loss after being completely engrossed in the World Cup campaigns has been tough for me and our team.”

In a surprising and thoughtful turn of events, the agency’s supervisor, Chirag Alawadhi, and the HR department delivered the news of a one-day leave via a note and email respectively, as a gesture of compassion and solidarity amid the national disappointment following the loss.

“It was a surprise that none of us could believe until the official email arrived. Well, this one-day relaxation is not just a morale booster, it’s an opportunity to recover from the loss, regain mental stability, and return to work with renewed energy and spirit,” Gupta shared.

The company’s HR professional, Riya Ahuja, emphasized that the initiative went beyond appeasing cricket fans within the organization. It was described as a strategic move to foster a value-driven culture that promotes motivation and resilience among team members.

India suffered a six-wicket loss to Australia in the World Cup final match on Sunday.

FAQ:

Q: Why did the marketing agency grant its employees a day off?

A: The agency granted its employees a day off to allow them time to recover from the emotional toll of India’s loss to Australia in the Cricket World Cup final.

Q: How did the agency notify its employees about the day off?

A: The announcement was made through a WhatsApp message from the boss and an official email from the HR department.

Q: What was the purpose of granting the day off?

A: The purpose was to provide the employees with an opportunity to recover from the loss, regain mental stability, and return to work with renewed energy and spirit.