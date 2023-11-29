New Article: The Dangerous Consequences of Flaunting Wealth on Social Media

In a somber reminder of the risks associated with showcasing excessive wealth on social media, two Baton Rouge men appeared in court on Tuesday to face the consequences of a tragic home invasion. The incident, which occurred on August 17, 2017, resulted in one man dead and his younger brother critically wounded.

Jamoriya Tayreon Ben, 30, and his cousin Kenneth Smith, 26, broke into an apartment on Sherwood Hollow Court with the intention to rob Jywuan and Jymon Butler at gunpoint. The motive behind the intrusion was allegedly prompted the Butler brothers’ social media post featuring a significant amount of money.

Tragically, during the robbery, Smith opened fire, shooting both brothers multiple times. Jywuan Butler, 19, lost his life at the scene, while his younger brother, then 17, managed to survive after a challenging battle for his life in the hospital.

In the recent court proceedings, Ben was sentenced to life imprisonment, and Smith received a 35-year sentence as part of a plea deal. Evidence from police reports revealed that the robbery plot was constructed based on the Butler brothers’ habit of flaunting their wealth on Instagram. Text messages between Ben and Smith indicated detailed discussions about robbing the brothers due to their consistent display of large sums of money online.

Flashing large amounts of cash on social media platforms can attract unwanted attention and potentially put individuals at risk. This case serves as a chilling reminder that what may seem like harmless showmanship can have grave consequences. It is crucial for people to exercise caution and consider the potential implications before openly displaying their wealth online.

