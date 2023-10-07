Street Revival Event in Opelousas Cancelled due to Threats

Pastor Lawrence Levy and Shauna Sias had planned a street revival event in Opelousas to bring the community together after a series of shootings. However, just hours before the event, Sias received pictures of kids with guns and a message telling her to be at the park. Concerned for the safety of those attending the event, Sias made the difficult decision to cancel it. She later posted the pictures on social media to highlight the reasons for the cancellation.

Sias clarified that her intention in posting the photo was not to implicate the children in the pictures, but rather to raise awareness of the challenges facing the youth in the community. She emphasized the need for everyone to be on the same page in order for healing to occur.

It was later discovered that the pictures were not sent the individuals in the photo. They were actually screenshots of old social media posts, sent someone else with the intention of instilling fear in those planning to attend the event.

Despite the threats, Sias and Levy remain committed to their mission of bringing positivity to the community. They believe that consistency and collective effort are necessary to bring about change and put an end to the violence. Levy urged all parties involved in the district and the parish to play their part in minimizing these incidents.

In the face of adversity, the cancellation of the street revival serves as a reminder of the challenges faced in creating a safe and unified community. However, Sias and Levy’s unwavering dedication to their cause demonstrates the resilience and determination necessary to overcome these obstacles.

