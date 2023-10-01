The Supreme Court Faces Partisan Quagmires and Questions of Ethics

The Supreme Court is starting its nine-month term, which will involve contentious issues like guns, social media, and the Biden administration’s power. However, in addition to these controversies, the justices will also have to address concerns about ethics and public perception.

A Gallup poll revealed that less than half of Americans have confidence in the Supreme Court, indicating a widespread skepticism towards the institution. Furthermore, questions about ethics and foreign travel have marred the court’s reputation. Several reports this year highlighted lavish travel accepted Justice Clarence Thomas from GOP donor Harlan Crow, sparking a debate about the need for a code of ethics for the court.

Although ethics won’t be directly discussed in court or in opinions, it remains a significant backdrop for the justices. Justices Elena Kagan, John Roberts, and Brett Kavanaugh have all indicated that talks are underway to address the issue. Meanwhile, left-leaning groups and Democratic politicians have called for Justices Thomas and Samuel Alito to recuse themselves from certain cases.

One of the key cases this term revolves around domestic violence restraining orders and the Second Amendment. The court will determine whether individuals subject to restraining orders should be barred from owning guns. This case presents an opportunity for the court to clarify its stance on the Second Amendment. Another case challenges the Trump administration’s ban on bump stocks, a device used to simulate automatic firing.

The court will also grapple with cases that could restrict the power of federal agencies. A case filed herring fishermen argues against a federal rule requiring them to pay for catch monitors on their boats. The court’s decision in this case could have far-reaching implications for federal agencies and their ability to regulate various sectors.

In the realm of social media, the court will take on challenges to laws in Texas and Florida that restrict the ability of platforms to moderate content. These laws were enacted in response to allegations that social media platforms were suppressing conservative viewpoints. Experts predict that the states may not succeed in these cases due to a decision made the Supreme Court last year that emphasized the protection of the First Amendment.

As the justices navigate these partisan quagmires and address issues of ethics and public perception, they face the challenge of restoring faith in the institution and maintaining its integrity.

