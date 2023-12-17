Gun Ownership Increasing in Phladelphia Amid Rising Crime Rates

A growing number of people in Philadelphia are seeking to become gun owners due to a sense of lawlessness and increasing danger in their neighborhoods. The city has seen a significant rise in gun sales and permit issuances, with over 52,000 new license-to-carry permits issued in 2021 alone, a six-fold increase from the previous year. Similar trends are being observed nationwide.

The surge in firearm ownership is primarily attributed to fear stemming from the rising gun violence in the city. Philadelphia witnessed a high number of homicides in 2022, with a majority of them being gun-related incidents. This has prompted individuals from various demographics, including women and Black citizens, to seek ways to protect themselves.

Gun store owners and trainers have highlighted the importance of education and training in ensuring responsible firearm ownership. They emphasize the need for individuals to be knowledgeable about properly storing and handling guns to mitigate any risks associated with gun ownership. Education is seen as a crucial factor in easing concerns and promoting safe practices.

Interestingly, a significant portion of new gun owners are individuals who are not necessarily enthusiastic about owning firearms. They are motivated fear for their safety and believe that buying a gun is their only viable option for self-protection. Many of them do not match the typical demographic profile of American gun owners.

While becoming a gun owner is not a decision to be taken lightly, those who choose to do so are often driven a desire to safeguard themselves and their families. They recognize the potential risks involved, but they believe that the benefits of gun ownership outweigh the negatives.